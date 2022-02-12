Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.16

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 3134662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

