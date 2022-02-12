Contrasting ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Intapp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ShotSpotter and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84% Intapp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and Intapp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 6.60 $1.23 million ($0.11) -235.09 Intapp $214.63 million 6.23 -$46.76 million N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intapp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ShotSpotter and Intapp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Intapp 0 0 8 0 3.00

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.50%. Intapp has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.30%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Intapp.

Summary

Intapp beats ShotSpotter on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

