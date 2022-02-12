CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818,442 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.86% of CONX worth $35,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at $986,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONX by 92.2% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 104,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CONX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

