Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of CLM opened at $14.18 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
