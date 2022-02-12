Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

