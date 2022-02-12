Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,827. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
