Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,827. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

