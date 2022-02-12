Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

