Cortex (CTXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.04 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $56.91 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00104324 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,587,273 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

