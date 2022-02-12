Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.03) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.77).

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 463.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.80 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($270,345.19). Also, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($315,414.40).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

