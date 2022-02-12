Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cowen by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth $943,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.