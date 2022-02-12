Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) & Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Aziyo Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.54 -$21.83 million ($2.11) -3.04

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aziyo Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A N/A N/A Aziyo Biologics -43.12% -140.59% -29.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Medical Technology and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Aziyo Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.61%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats Creative Medical Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc. develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

