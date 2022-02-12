Credit Suisse AG Has $4.39 Million Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

WRE opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.36 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

