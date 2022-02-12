Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

