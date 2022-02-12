Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

