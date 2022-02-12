Credit Suisse AG Purchases 28,782 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Omeros were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.32 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

