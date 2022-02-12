Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,472 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.