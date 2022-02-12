Credit Suisse AG Sells 421 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

UNF opened at $178.79 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $176.27 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

