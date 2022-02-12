Credit Suisse Group Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $100.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $64.76 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,668,981 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

