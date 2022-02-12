Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.58. 21,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 60,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

