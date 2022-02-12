Critical Contrast: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.72 $19.35 million $0.75 40.76 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetScout Systems and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.72%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 6.35% 5.56% 3.65% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

