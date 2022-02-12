Critical Review: Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) & Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vistas Media Acquisition and Spotify Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spotify Technology 3 6 15 0 2.50

Vistas Media Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. Spotify Technology has a consensus target price of $246.16, suggesting a potential upside of 52.02%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Spotify Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Spotify Technology -1.31% -4.45% -1.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Spotify Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Spotify Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Spotify Technology $9.00 billion 3.42 -$663.68 million ($1.80) -89.96

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spotify Technology.

Summary

Vistas Media Acquisition beats Spotify Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

