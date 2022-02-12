Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Crown stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

