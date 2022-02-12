Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,741.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $1.97 million and $128,741.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044791 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.96 or 0.06870575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.40 or 1.00029289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

