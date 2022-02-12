Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $8.80. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,972 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

