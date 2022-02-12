Crypterium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.58 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Crypterium has a market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00037942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00104230 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,496,810 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,259 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars.

