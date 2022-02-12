Css LLC Il Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,422,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,958 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $5,369,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.99 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

