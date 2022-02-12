Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,691 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Ovintiv worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.