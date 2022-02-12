Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $16.34 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 97,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.92. 794,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,814. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.13 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.