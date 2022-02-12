Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 80,336 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,336 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Intel by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,927,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $262,533,000 after acquiring an additional 910,351 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 634,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 389,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 22,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,186,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,357,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

