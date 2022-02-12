Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $5,421,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 126.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $270,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM traded down $24.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.65. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.