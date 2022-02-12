Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 81,311 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,311 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

