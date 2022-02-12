Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce sales of $74.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 44,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,137. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp in the second quarter valued at $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 59.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Culp in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 264.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

