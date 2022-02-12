CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 867,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

