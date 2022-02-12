CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.56.

CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

