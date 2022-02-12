CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 308.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 43.3% in the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

