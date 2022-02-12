CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.98)-($0.64) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $582-598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.41 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.93. The company had a trading volume of 867,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

