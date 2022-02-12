Daniel Peter Capozzi Sells 8,649 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DFS opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

