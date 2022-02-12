Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNKEY shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

