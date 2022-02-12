DAOstack Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $122,927.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

