Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.