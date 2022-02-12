Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $5,596,307.84 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16.

On Monday, December 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.