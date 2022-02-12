Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

