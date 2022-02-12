Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

