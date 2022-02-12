Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
