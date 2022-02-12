Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.40. 6,460,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total transaction of $2,644,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

