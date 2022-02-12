Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry in the past year, coronavirus related woes continues to weigh on the company’s performance. The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the company’s operations during third-quarter fiscal 2021. Although the stores have reopened after the coronavirus-led shutdown, traffic is still below the pre-outbreak level. The company stated that fourth-quarter revenues will be negatively impacted by the weak Special Events business relative to 2019 and from a calendar shift in its major holiday periods. The Omicron variant of coronavirus might hurt traffic and sales in the upcoming period. Also, rise in labor and commodity cost remain concerns. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

