Davinci Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,469.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Davinci Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $32,469.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Davinci Coin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010105 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

