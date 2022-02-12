DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
DVA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.