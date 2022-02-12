DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

DVA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.