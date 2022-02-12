DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. DaVita also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. 1,372,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

