DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. DaVita also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.86.
Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. 1,372,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
