DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. 1,372,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

