DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.
DVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. 1,372,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
